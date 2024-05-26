Kobbie Mainoo reveals family support for ditching Ghana for England

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has disclosed that his family fully supports his choice to play for England rather than Ghana's Black Stars.

The 19-year-old, who made his debut for England in March during a friendly match against Brazil, has decided to represent the Three Lions despite his Ghanaian background.



Mainoo, who was born to Ghanaian parents in Stockport, England, had the opportunity to play for Ghana at the senior level but has committed himself to England, where he has played at various youth levels. His impressive performances have earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for this year’s European Championships.



"Perhaps some distant family members in Ghana may have reservations about it. However, overall, they all support my decision," Mainoo stated, addressing any potential pressure from his extended family regarding his choice.

In addition to his international career news, Mainoo recently made headlines by scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. His contribution was vital in helping United secure the prestigious trophy, highlighting his increasing importance to both club and country.



Mainoo's decision to represent England adds to the growing list of talented players with dual nationality who have chosen to play for European nations.



As he looks ahead to the possibility of competing in the European Championships, his primary focus remains on continuing his development and making significant contributions on the international stage.



