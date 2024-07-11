Koeman accuses VAR of 'breaking football' after Dutch loss

Harry Kane scored the penalty for England in the 18th minute

Source: BBC

Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands manager, expressed his disapproval of the video assistant referees (VAR) for "ruining football" following England's controversial penalty in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Xavi Simons had scored an early goal for the Dutch, but Harry Kane was awarded a penalty after being fouled by Denzel Dumfries.

The decision was made after VAR intervention, leading to Kane's equalizer and Ollie Watkins' late winner sending England to the final against Spain.



