Koeman accuses VAR of 'breaking football' after Dutch loss

Harry Kane Scored The Penalty For England In The 18th Minute Harry Kane scored the penalty for England in the 18th minute

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands manager, expressed his disapproval of the video assistant referees (VAR) for "ruining football" following England's controversial penalty in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Xavi Simons had scored an early goal for the Dutch, but Harry Kane was awarded a penalty after being fouled by Denzel Dumfries.

The decision was made after VAR intervention, leading to Kane's equalizer and Ollie Watkins' late winner sending England to the final against Spain.

Source: BBC