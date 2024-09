Koke weighs in on Thibaut Courtois’ row with Atletico Madrid fans

Koke of Atletico de Madrid interacts with the fans during the LaLiga match

Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid's captain Koke subtly criticized Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois following a tense derby match. Atletico Madrid's captain Koke subtly criticized Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois following a tense derby match. The game at Estadio Metropolitano ended in a dramatic draw, with Los Rojiblancos managing to secure a point despite intense pressure in the final moments, amidst significant controversy.



