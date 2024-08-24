Korda leads Women's Open from Hull after round two

Best shots from the second round of Women's Open

Source: BBC

Nelly Korda holds a three-shot advantage following a flawless 68 in the second round of the Women's Open at St Andrews.

The American golfer stands at eight-under for the tournament, with England's Charley Hull—who was in the lead after the first round—and defending champion Lilia Vu from the United States as her nearest competitors.



Korda recorded birdies at the fifth and ninth holes and also made impressive long putts for birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.



"I did not capitalize on the more favourable conditions during my front nine [the back nine]. However, I played very solid golf, and I am pleased with that," Korda remarked.

In contrast, Hull, who is aiming for her first major title, followed her opening round of 67 with a par score of 72.



Having finished as runner-up in both the Women's Open and Women's US Open last year, Hull made a bogey on the second hole but managed to secure three birdies in five holes leading up to the turn, bringing her total to seven-under.



