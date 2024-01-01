Kotoko 1, Medeama 2: Check out the three local players named in Ghana's squad for 2023 AFCON

Lamptey will be in the squad for AFCON

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has selected three players from the Ghana Premier League in his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In the squad announced on Monday, 01 January 2024, Chris Hughton revealed that he has invited two players from Medeama and one player from Asante Kotoko in his squad.



Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey and Medeama duo of Jonathan Sowah and Fatawu Hamid will have their first tournament with the Black Stars.



The notable absentees in the list include Thomas Partey, Tariq Lamptey, Baba Rahman, Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is slated to begin on January 12, 2014 and climax on February 11, 2023.



Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside, Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



The Black Stars will camp in Kumasi ahead of the tournament.

Check the full list below



Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott



Defenders



Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Hamid Abdul Fatawu, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu



Midfielders

Samed Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, Richmond Lamptey Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah



Strikers



Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah



