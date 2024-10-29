Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Kotoko aim to bounce back against struggling Legon Cities in key clash

Screenshot 20241029 131411.png Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko is preparing to take on Legon Cities in a crucial outstanding match in the Ghana Premier League, aiming to bounce back after their recent unbeaten streak was interrupted by a draw against Basake Holy Stars.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live