Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum expecting tough encounter against Medeama SC

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has acknowledged that his team will face a challenging test in their upcoming match against Medeama Sporting Club this weekend.

In their previous match, the Porcupine Warriors put an end to their seven-game winless streak by defeating Samartex FC 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



This weekend, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his team will be traveling to Tarkwa to face the defending champions, Medeama SC.



Despite recognizing the difficulty of the game, the coach believes that the support of the fans can inspire his team to victory.



"We are aware that the grounds will be very challenging, but once we arrive, we will assess the situation tactically," Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum stated.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the fans for their warm reception and urged them to continue supporting the team in the same manner.



He believes that with their unwavering support, the team will have the confidence to secure a win in the next game.



The match between Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm on Saturday at Akoon Park.