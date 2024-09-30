Sports

Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum assures fans of good times ahead following unbeaten start to new season

Prosper Ogum 23895.png Prosper Narteh Ogum

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has promised fans that the team will persist in their efforts to secure victories and bring joy to supporters.

Following three matches in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, the Porcupine Warriors remain unbeaten, recording one win and two draws.

In his remarks after the 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea on September 29, Coach Ogum praised his players for their performance.

Source: Ghanasoccernet