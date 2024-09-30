Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum assures fans of good times ahead following unbeaten start to new season

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has promised fans that the team will persist in their efforts to secure victories and bring joy to supporters.

Following three matches in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, the Porcupine Warriors remain unbeaten, recording one win and two draws.

In his remarks after the 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea on September 29, Coach Ogum praised his players for their performance.



