Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum calls for focus and resilience in squad after Legon Cities defeat

Asante Kotoko's coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, is urging his players to maintain their focus and regroup following their first defeat of the season against Legon Cities.

Acknowledging the disappointment among fans, Ogum emphasized the importance of understanding the fluctuations that come with a league campaign, where losses are inevitable.



He stated, "I need to communicate with them to help them realize that this is how the game works. It's a league format, not a knockout competition. In a league, there are wins, losses, and draws."

Ogum further remarked, "Having lost, we must come together, concentrate, and bring renewed energy to our training sessions to prepare for the upcoming match."



Currently positioned second in the league, Kotoko aims to implement this mindset as they gear up to face Heart of Lions on Sunday.