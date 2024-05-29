Kotoko legend Malik Jabir wants Hearts of Oak’s Michael Ampadu included in Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR games

Malik Jabir begs GFA to include Michael Ampadu in the Black Stars squad for Mali

Source: Footballghana

Malik Jabir, a legendary player for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his support for the inclusion of home-based players, particularly Michael Ampadu from Hearts of Oak, in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6 and the Central Africa Republic on June 10, aiming to secure maximum points after a slow start in the qualifiers.



Despite a 1-0 win over Madagascar, the team suffered a narrow defeat to Comoros and currently sits fourth in Group I.

Jabir believes that Ampadu, despite his club's struggles, has performed well in the Ghanaian top flight and deserves a chance.



