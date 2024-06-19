Sports

Kotoko part ways with keeper Danlad Ibrahim and 10 others

Danlad E1665574258172 Danlad Ibrahim

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has officially parted ways with Black Stars goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and 10 other players following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

