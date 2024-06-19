Kotoko part ways with keeper Danlad Ibrahim and 10 others

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has officially parted ways with Black Stars goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and 10 other players following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

The club announced the departures on its X (formerly Twitter) page after finishing sixth in the 18-team league standings. Kotoko ended the season with 14 wins, seven draws, and 13 losses, accumulating 49 points, just two points shy of second place.



This underwhelming performance led to widespread speculation about a significant roster shakeup, which was confirmed with this mass exit.



Among the notable departures, goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and midfielder Serge Eric Zeze stand out. Ibrahim, who was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, saw his form dip, while Zeze struggled with injuries, reducing both to fringe players.



This restructuring aims to improve the team's performance in the upcoming season.



