Kotoko secures 1-0 victory over Gold Stars

Kumasi Asante Kotoko secured a 1-0 victory against Bibiani Gold Stars in an intense match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday night.

The match witnessed an impressive performance from Kotoko, who took advantage of Gold Stars' inability to deal with a quick passing manoeuvre and scored the only goal of the game through Peter Amidu in the first half.



Kotoko's opportunistic finishing helped them bounce back from their previous setback against Heart of Lions, and they clinched all three points against Gold Stars.



Despite Gold Stars' optimistic start following their win over Berekum Chelsea, they failed to keep up with Kotoko and suffered a defeat.

This win has temporarily moved Kotoko up to second place on the league table, reducing the gap between them and the top team to three points and strengthening their position as potential title contenders.



On the other hand, Gold Stars are currently placed above the relegation zone, but they have a narrow margin of only three points separating them from it.