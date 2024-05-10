Kotoko set to sign two top Sudanese players ahead of new season

Asante Kotoko is set to augment the squad with two top-quality players next season

Asante Kotoko, the Ghanaian giants, are set to strengthen their squad for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The team, known as the Porcupine Warriors, has had a challenging season so far in the Ghana Premier League, with 11 wins, 11 losses, and 7 draws in their 29 matches.



Currently, they are in 10th position on the standings with 40 points.



After a difficult campaign, the leadership of Asante Kotoko is determined to enhance their squad with high-quality players who can compete effectively in the next season.



According to reports from Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the team is close to finalizing deals with two talented players from Sudan.

Kwesi Appiah, a member of Kotoko's Interim Management Committee and also the head coach of the Sudan national team, has played a significant role in convincing these players to join Kotoko.



In the meantime, the Porcupine Warriors are aiming to finish the Ghana Premier League season on a positive note. They have shown improvement in their recent performances, securing four points in their last two games.



This is a notable contrast to the previous seven matches where they only managed to earn a single point.



They achieved a 1-0 victory against Samartex in Kumasi and earned a point in Tarkwa against Medeama.