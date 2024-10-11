Sports

Kotoko turns all attention to Ghana Premier League after pulling out of Capital City Africa Cup

Screenshot 20241011 070747.png Asante Kotoko FC

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko, a prominent Ghanaian football club, has chosen to concentrate on competing for the Ghana Premier League title, opting out of the 2024 Capital City Africa Cup.

The club, known as the Porcupine Warriors, made this announcement on Thursday, stating they will not participate in the tournament set to occur in Washington, D.C.

The Interim Management Committee explained that the withdrawal was due to challenges in obtaining visas for the players.

Source: Ghanasoccernet