The Parliament Clerk announced during the launch event that the winner of the highly anticipated Democracy Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will get the chance to play against American club DC United in Washington.

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Accra Sports Stadium, marking 30 years of parliamentary democracy in Ghana.

Both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak SC have agreed to participate in this significant event.