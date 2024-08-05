Kotoko won’t suffer any financial, sporting penalties for terminating contract of Nurudeen Mohammed – IMC

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko has informed supporters that the termination of defender Nurudeen Mohammed's contract will not incur any sporting or financial repercussions for the club.

“The IMC wishes to reassure our fans that this decision will not result in any financial or sporting penalties for the club, and we extend our best wishes to Nurudeen for his future endeavors,” the club stated in a notice released on Sunday, August 4.



Asante Kotoko announced the mutual separation from Mohammed Nurudeen on the same day.



The notice clarified that the IMC's decision stemmed from the player's insistence on continuing his nursing practice while also playing for Asante Kotoko.

“Asante Kotoko has mutually agreed to part ways with defender Mohammed Nurudeen. The club had previously entered into a three-year contract with Nurudeen prior to the start of the 2023/24 football season. However, management acknowledges that Nurudeen also holds a contract with the Ghana Health Service as a practicing enrolled nurse. The club made every effort to persuade him to prioritize his football career, but Nurudeen remained dedicated to his nursing profession,” the club explained.



Additionally, it stated, “Consequently, an emergency meeting was held on Sunday, August 4, 2024, during which the Interim Management Committee (IMC) reached a consensus to part ways with the player, considering the best interests of both parties. This decision was made to preserve the unity that the team is striving to achieve for the upcoming season.”