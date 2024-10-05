Kovacic scores twice as Manchester City beat Fulham

Mateo Kovacic has scored three goals in a league season for the first time since 2014-15

Source: BBC

Mateo Kovacic netted two goals as Manchester City secured their first Premier League victory in three matches, defeating a resilient Fulham side.

City controlled the match early on, but Raul Jimenez's brilliant backheel assist allowed Andreas Pereira to find the net from close range.



Adama Traore squandered two significant opportunities, first being thwarted by Ederson in a one-on-one situation and then sending a shot over the bar from inside the penalty area.

Kovacic capitalized on these missed chances, scoring his first with a well-placed shot from a partially cleared corner that deflected into the goal.



