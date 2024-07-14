Krejcikova holds off Paolini to win Wimbledon title

Krejcikova won the French Open in 2021 and now has a second major singles title

Source: BBC

Barbora Krejcikova held off a charge from Jasmine Paolini in a gripping final at Wimbledon to claim her second Grand Slam singles title.

Krejcikova, a French Open winner in 2021, held her arms aloft as she sealed a 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory on her third championship point.



She shared a warm embrace with Paolini at the net before looking up and blowing a kiss towards the sky.

With the victory, Krejcikova, 28, has emulated her late friend and coach Jana Novotna.



The 1998 Wimbledon champion died from ovarian cancer in 2017 at the age of 49.



