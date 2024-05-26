Sports

Kroos gets Bernabeu send off as Real draw Betis

Kross Farewell Toni Kroos has made 464 appearances for Real Madrid, winning 22 trophies in that time

Sun, 26 May 2024 Source: BBC

Real Madrid played a goalless draw against Real Betis as Toni Kroos bid farewell to Santiago Bernabeu in his final match before retirement.

The German midfielder received a guard of honor and a standing ovation upon his substitution in the 86th minute.

Despite Betis' efforts, including a disallowed goal, neither team found the net.

With attention now on the upcoming Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid concludes their league season with Kroos, a veteran of 22 trophies during his decade-long tenure with the club.

Read full article

Source: BBC