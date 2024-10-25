The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has distanced itself from its chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, following an apology issued to the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, amid an impeachment controversy.

The Executive Council of GHALCA is expressing dissatisfaction with Fianoo's ongoing media campaign against Okraku, leading to internal conflict within the organization.



In a recent meeting held on October 24, 2024, at the GHALCA Secretariat, the executives addressed Fianoo's controversial remarks regarding the GFA president. They condemned his attempts to undermine the football administration in Ghana by leveraging GHALCA for his agenda.

Fianoo has been criticized for his leadership and recently announced intentions to rally support for the removal of Okraku, citing the Black Stars' performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as justification. In response, GHALCA executives have issued an apology to Okraku for the negative comments made by their chairman.