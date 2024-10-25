Sports

Kudjoe Fianoo thrown "Under The Bus" as GHALCA apologises to Kurt Okraku over impeachment plot

Kudjoe Fianoo 1?fit=644%2C429&ssl=1 Kudjoe Fianoo

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has distanced itself from its chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, following an apology issued to the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, amid an impeachment controversy.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live