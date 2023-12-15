Sports

Kudus does it again! - Check out how BBC, ESPN UK, Live Score, others reacted on X

Mohammed Kudus West Ham Stadium Mohammed Kudus

Fri, 15 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Within a quarter of an hour into West Ham's Europa League fixture against Freiburg, Mohammed Kudus had become the subject of discussion by most news portals on X (formerly Twitter).

His well-taken goal at home gave David Moyes' side the lead in a game that eventually ended 2-0 against their German opponents.

Kudus got a starting role in the December 14, 2023 game, impacting the game with his pace and strength which give Freiburg defenders a hard time.

When the defenders failed to pick one of his runs, he collected an over-the-top pass from inside the opponent's half on his chest, before dummying the oncoming goalie and making enough contact with the ball to send the home bench and fans into a frenzy.

The BBC, ESPN UK, Live Score and Atlantic Football were among some of the major portals that reported about the strike Kudus' sitting on ad boards celebration.

With his goal, Mohammed Kudus has three goals for West Ham in the group stage of the Europa League after making five appearances.

The win secured West Ham's spot in the knockout stage as winners of Group A.

See how the BBC and others reported Kudus' goal on X











Watch his goal below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.live
