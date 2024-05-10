Kudus' iconic celebration set for inclusion in EA Sports FC 25

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, the talented West Ham player, is set to have his signature celebration featured in EA Sports FC 25, a significant addition to the popular video game.

This unique celebration, which gained global recognition this season, was first showcased by the Ghana international after scoring an impressive goal against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.



Since then, it has been adopted by several other Premier League players.



In an interview with EA uncut, Kudus explained that the inspiration behind his celebration was simply to do something different from the usual knee slides and other common celebrations.



He expressed his delight in seeing others embrace and replicate his celebration.

Kudus encourages everyone to give it a try and be part of this collective celebration.



After his remarkable solo goal against Freiburg in the Europa League round of 16, Kudus introduced a new version of the celebration by sitting on the steward’s stool.





???????? Mohammed Kudus’ solo goal against Freiburg deservedly wins West Ham’s goal of the month for March.pic.twitter.com/trzVBNV1VA — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 5, 2024

Kudus was pleased to learn during his discussion with EA uncut that they would make an effort to incorporate his distinctive celebration into FC 25, a promise that was warmly welcomed by the Ghanaian midfielder.