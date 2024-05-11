Kudus' solo goal against Freiburg wins West Ham's Goal of the Season

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus's remarkable individual effort against SC Freiburg in the Europa League has been named as West Ham's top goal of the 2023/24 season.

The goal, which also earned Kudus the Goal of the Month award for March, showcased the midfielder's exceptional talent and vision.



Kudus embarked on an impressive solo run from his own half, evading several Freiburg defenders before slotting the ball into the back of the net.



This outstanding goal was instrumental in West Ham's 5-0 victory, overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Kudus's stellar performance was a key factor in West Ham's advancement to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.



Since his arrival from Ajax in August 2023, Kudus has been a pivotal player for David Moyes's team, contributing with his dynamic and incisive style of play.



