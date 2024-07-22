Kudus to be represented by family after parting ways with former agents

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has decided to be represented by his relatives and legal team following his split from agent Jennifer Mendelewitsch, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The West Ham United player, who transferred from Ajax to the Premier League club last summer, is making this change after parting ways with Mendelewitsch, who had facilitated his move.



“Mohammed Kudus will now be represented by relatives and his legal team after deciding to part ways with his former agents,” Romano posted on X.