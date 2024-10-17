Sports

Kurt Okraku Fails to Inspire, Co-Owner of Crafte United Discusses Club Ownership in Ghana | S8 EP27

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: Gold Coast Report

GhanaWebbers from today will regularly publish "After The Whistle Podcast".

A podcast brought by GCR (Gold Coast Report) an indigenous Media Company in Podcast already present in our platform with "Sincerely Accra"

We hope this new product will be appreciated by our readers.

On this episode the guys discuss Kurt Okraku’s failed attempt to motivate the Black Stars and the current state of football in Ghana. Co-Owner of Crafte United, Randy Walker, also talks about his experience with starting a football club in Ghana.

