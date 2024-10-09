Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Kurt Okraku charges Black Stars ahead of Sudan games

Video Archive
Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

As the Black Stars of Ghana gear up for their crucial encounters against Sudan, Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has rallied the team to maintain their focus, determination, and national pride.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live