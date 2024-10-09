Kurt Okraku charges Black Stars ahead of Sudan games

As the Black Stars of Ghana gear up for their crucial encounters against Sudan, Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has rallied the team to maintain their focus, determination, and national pride.

The upcoming matches, set to play a pivotal role in Ghana’s qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), hold great importance not just for the team's standing, but for the nation’s hopes of reclaiming its status as a football powerhouse on the continent.



In his message, Okraku reminded the players of the legacy they are carrying, emphasizing the significance of their role as representatives of over 30 million Ghanaians. His call to action urged the players to fight not only for the points but also for the pride and joy that football brings to the people of Ghana.



A Motivational Push from the Top



Kurt Okraku has been a vocal leader since taking office as GFA President in 2019, known for his pragmatic leadership and his passionate approach to inspiring the team. His message ahead of the Sudan matches was no different. He encouraged the players to give their best on the pitch, knowing that a strong showing will boost morale and cement their place in both continental and global football.

Speaking directly to the team, Okraku emphasized the need for cohesion, discipline, and resilience, highlighting that every player’s contribution is vital. He stressed that the Black Stars have the talent and capability to triumph, but they must execute with precision and work as a unified force.



"Sudan will not be an easy opponent, but we have faced challenges before and emerged stronger," Okraku stated. "You must approach this game with determination and a burning desire to succeed. The people of Ghana believe in you, and we are behind you every step of the way."



Building Momentum for Future Success



The upcoming matches against Sudan are part of a larger campaign for the Black Stars as they eye qualification for major tournaments. Ghana’s recent performances have seen flashes of brilliance, but inconsistency has plagued their progress. Okraku's rallying call is aimed at addressing these issues and fostering a mindset of victory, urging the