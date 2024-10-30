Kurt Okraku is doing a fantastic job – Desmond Ofei

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of the Black Satellites, has lauded Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association, for his outstanding contributions. Ofei's remarks came after the team clinched a place in the final of the 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship with a 2-1 victory over Côte d’Ivoire last Sunday.

Despite facing criticism due to the underwhelming performances of the Black Stars and other youth teams, Ofei chose to highlight Okraku's commendable efforts following the recent win, which also qualified the team for the 2025 U20 AFCON.



He stated, "President Okraku is doing a fantastic job both on and off the field. I want to extend my congratulations to the entire FA, our General Secretary, and everyone involved in the technical department. We are making great strides and are committed to advancing this project to elevate Ghanaian football. I also appreciate Zito for his unwavering support; he has been a mentor to me."

Ghana is set to face Nigeria in the WAFU B Cup final, scheduled to kick off at 7 pm.