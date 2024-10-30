Sports

Kurt Okraku is doing a fantastic job – Desmond Ofei

GFA Boss, Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of the Black Satellites, has lauded Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association, for his outstanding contributions. Ofei's remarks came after the team clinched a place in the final of the 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship with a 2-1 victory over Côte d’Ivoire last Sunday.

