Kurt Okraku offers support to SA coach

Ghana Football Association (FA) boss Kurt Okraku has publicly throwm his unequivocal support behind South Africa's head coach, Hugo Broos.

The announcement comes as both Ghana and South Africa gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.



Taking to his official Facebook page, Okraku labeled Broos as a "top guy," signaling a potential shift in allegiance that has left many football enthusiasts questioning the stability of Ghana's coaching staff just ahead of a major tournament.



This unexpected move follows mounting pressure on current Ghana coach Chris Hughton, who assumed the role after Otto Addo's departure from the national team.



Hughton's track record, comprising nine games with four wins, two draws, and three losses, has evidently not been sufficient to appease critics. Football fans have not only voiced their dissatisfaction with the team's on-field performance under Hughton but have also questioned his ability to lead the Black Stars to success in the upcoming Afcon.

Ghana is currently training for the tournament at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



Ghana is in Group B alongside record winners Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.



