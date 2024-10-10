Sports

Kurt Okraku rather demoralised Black Stars – Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu criticized Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku's harsh remarks to the Black Stars ahead of their game against Sudan. Badu believes Okraku's aggressive tone demoralized the players, suggesting a calmer approach and calling for unity within the team, with figures like Dede Ayew offering motivation.



Source: Mynewsgh