Kurt Okraku’s name comes up first when Black Stars under-perform – Dr. Randy Abbey

Dr. Randy Abbey

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, stated that when the Black Stars underperform, the first person people blame is the association's president, Kurt Okraku.

He expressed this view while defending the bonuses awarded to the national team management committees.

This defense came in response to public outrage over the disclosure that each member of the Black Stars Management Committee received $100,000 for their involvement in the 2024 World Cup.



