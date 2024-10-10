Sports

Kurt Okraku's powerful message to Black Stars players resonate with Ghanaians

Screenshot 20241010 063210.png Kurt Okraku

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, conveyed a strong message to the Black Stars players in anticipation of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sudan, resonating with many Ghanaians.

In his address, Okraku challenged the players' sense of nationalism, addressing concerns over a disappointing start to the qualifying campaign that has placed the four-time African champions in a precarious position.

His candid remarks reflected the sentiments of the public, criticizing the players for what many perceive as a lack of commitment and dedication to the national team.

Source: Ghanasoccernet