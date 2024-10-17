Sports

'Kurt Okraku should resign' - GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo

Kurt Okraku 22221122.png Kurt Okraku

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has called for Kurt Okraku to resign following the Black Stars' disappointing performance in the recent AFCON qualifiers.

