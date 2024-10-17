'Kurt Okraku should resign' - GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo

GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has called for Kurt Okraku to resign following the Black Stars' disappointing performance in the recent AFCON qualifiers.

Fianoo's statement reflects the growing frustration among fans and officials regarding the team's lack of success and management's decisions.

He emphasized the need for accountability and change to restore confidence in Ghanaian football. Fianoo's remarks come amid increasing pressure on Okraku and the Ghana Football Association to make significant improvements.