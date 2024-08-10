Kurt Okraku urges stakeholders to understand laws to avoid negative impact on Domestic League

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has called upon stakeholders to become well-acquainted with the laws and their interpretations to avoid making inflammatory statements that could incite supporter unrest and damage the reputation of the domestic league.

In recent years, comments from certain stakeholders have negatively affected the perception of the domestic league and have even led to instances of hooliganism among fans.



Speaking to the media in Sunyani on Friday, August 9, Okraku highlighted that the misinterpretation of laws plays a significant role in fostering a negative environment surrounding the domestic league. The press conference took place at the Eusbett Hotel.

“It is essential for us to stay informed about the laws and their interpretations, as our statements can influence the emotions and perceptions of supporters, contributing to the negative sentiments surrounding our domestic league,” stated Kurt Okraku.



During the press briefing, Okraku reiterated his administration's commitment to improving football in the nation. He also announced plans to conduct a series of meetings with key stakeholders, particularly the Regional Football Association, as well as clubs from the Premier, Women’s, and Division One Leagues.