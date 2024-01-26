Kwadwo Asamoah calls for inclusion of ex-footballers in football association management

Kwadwo Asamoah

Former Ghana and Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to involve former football players in the administration of the sport in the country.

Following the disappointment of the Black Stars, who were eliminated in the Group Stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Asamoah emphasized the need for practical experience in improving Ghanaian football. He asserted that academic degrees alone are insufficient to effectively manage the game.



"I think we should give more chances to the footballers to run football. I always say you might have a degree about so many things but the things the footballer will know on the pitch and outside the pitch because he has been through it and he has learned it. He has that experience," Asamoah shared with Peace FM.

Expressing his viewpoint, Asamoah advocated for a balance, suggesting that while not all footballers should be placed in administrative roles, their ideas and experiences could significantly contribute. He highlighted that individuals at the Football Association who haven't experienced European football could benefit from the insights of those with on-field and off-field experiences.