Kwadwo Baah proud of progress after signing new long-term deal with Watford

Kwadwo Baah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Watford forward Kwadwo Baah has shared his pride in his development since joining the club, especially after signing a new five-year deal that secures his stay at Vicarage Road until 2029.

At just 21 years old, Baah has made a significant impact, scoring on his debut in a Carabao Cup match against MK Dons in August.



He has participated in six Championship matches, with his first start occurring against Preston North End earlier this month.

His standout moment came when he scored a late winner in a vital game against Middlesbrough, highlighting his potential as a rising star for the Hornets.



