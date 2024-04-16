Kwadwo Duah scores as Ludogorets beat Arda in Bulgaria

Kwadwo Duah

Swiss-Ghanaian striker, Kwadwo Duah, scored his tenth goal of the season to contribute to Ludogorets' 2-0 win against Arda in the top division of Bulgarian football.

The young Swiss player opened the scoring for Ludogorets in the 30th minute, capitalizing on a pass from Rick Lima.



Twelve minutes later, his compatriot Bernard Tekpetey provided an assist to Jakub Piotrowski for the second goal of the league leaders.



This victory has allowed the Bulgarian team to extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points, putting them in a position to secure the title if they win their next match and Cherno Varda fails to earn points.

Duah has been in fine form in his debut season with Ludogorets, scoring 10 goals in 19 league appearances.



Having transferred from German club Nurnberg, where he spent just one season, the 27-year-old player, despite representing Switzerland at youth levels, is also eligible to play for the Ghana national team.