Kwadwo Opoku, a forward from Ghana, made an impact for Montreal CF by scoring after coming off the bench during their significant 4-1 loss to FC Cincinnati early Sunday morning in Major League Soccer. This goal marked the 23-year-old's first in nine matches, breaking a prolonged period without scoring as he continues to seek consistent playing time.

Opoku substituted for Jules-Anthony Vilsaint at halftime. The match commenced with Orellano scoring in the 46th minute via a free kick from a close range, which caught Montreal's defense unprepared. He followed this with another goal in the 53rd minute, again from a free kick, this time from a greater distance, after a foul by Montreal's Joel Waterman.



FC Cincinnati, with a record of 16 wins, 8 losses, and 3 draws (51 points), further extended their lead with goals from Kevin Kelsy and Sergio Santos. Montreal, holding a record of 9 wins, 27 losses, and 6 draws (27 points), managed to score a consolation goal in the 81st minute, with Fernando Alvarez assisting Kwadwo Opoku, who successfully found the net against goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

This victory marks the end of FC Cincinnati's four-match losing streak and represents their first win in the MLS regular season since July 6.