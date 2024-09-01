Sports

0

Kwadwo Opoku scores for CF Montreal in defeat to FC Cincinnati

Kwadwo Opoku CF Montreal.jpeg Kwadwo Opoku

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwadwo Opoku, a forward from Ghana, made an impact for Montreal CF by scoring after coming off the bench during their significant 4-1 loss to FC Cincinnati early Sunday morning in Major League Soccer. This goal marked the 23-year-old's first in nine matches, breaking a prolonged period without scoring as he continues to seek consistent playing time.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live