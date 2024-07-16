Kwame Awuah shines with assist in Loudoun United’s draw with Indy Eleven

Kwame Awuah

Source: Apexnewshub

Kwame Awuah, a Ghanaian midfielder born in Canada, showcased an impressive performance during Loudoun United FC's 1-1 draw against Indy Eleven in the USL Championship on Saturday.

Before the game, Indy Eleven had a better record with 5 wins compared to Loudoun United's 2, and there were no previous draws between the two teams.



Awuah, who was in the starting lineup at the Michael A. Carroll Stadium, displayed his stamina by playing the entire 90 minutes.

The match was evenly contested with both sides having equal possession of the ball, although Loudoun United had more shots on target than their opponents.



Read full article