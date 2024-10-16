Kwesi Appiah becomes first Ghanaian coach to defeat Black Stars

Kwesi Appiah has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian coach to defeat the Black Stars, the national team he once managed.

Now the head coach of Sudan, Appiah led his team to a stunning 2-0 victory over Ghana in a crucial 2025 AFCON qualifier.



This remarkable feat adds a significant chapter to Appiah's coaching career, as he was previously at the helm of the Black Stars during two separate stints.



The match, played in Benghazi, Libya, saw Sudan capitalize on their opportunities, with Ghana struggling to find form and break down Sudan's defense.

For Appiah, the victory holds personal significance, as he managed the Black Stars during the 2014 World Cup and the 2019 AFCON, but now finds himself on the opposing side, achieving a historic win against his former team.



This defeat puts Ghana’s AFCON qualification hopes in jeopardy and places more pressure on Coach Otto Addo, while Appiah's success with Sudan further enhances his reputation as one of Africa’s respected coaches.