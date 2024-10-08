Kwesi Appiah had already distanced himself from GFA ExCo - Spokesman Asante Fokuo

Kwesi Appiah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Fokuo, the spokesperson for Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of Sudan, has disclosed that Appiah had already separated himself from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Committee prior to a recent communication from CAF.

This announcement is made in the context of the upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifiers, where Ghana is set to compete against Sudan.

CAF sent a letter to Appiah asking him to temporarily withdraw from his position on the GFA ExCo to avoid any potential conflict of interest, given that both Sudan and Ghana are in the same qualifying group.



