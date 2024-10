Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of Sudan and a member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Committee, has officially reacted to CAF's order for him to temporarily resign from his ExCo position.

Asante Fokuo, Appiah's spokesperson, verified this news, indicating that the former Black Stars coach had swiftly dealt with the matter.

Fokuo noted that CAF's communication was received on Sunday, asking Appiah to step down until the 2025 AFCON qualifiers are completed.