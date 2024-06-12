Kwesi Appiah leads Sudan to maintain lead in 2026 World Cup qualifiers with another victory

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, guided his team to a dominant 3-0 victory over South Sudan, maintaining their lead in Group B of the 2026 African FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Waliedin Khidir opened the scoring in the third minute of added time in the first half, assisted by Abdelrazig Omer.



Yasin Mozamil extended the lead in the second half, and Mohamed Abdelrahman sealed the victory in the 78th minute.

With three wins and one draw, Sudan remains undefeated in the qualifiers, accumulating ten points and holding a two-point lead over Senegal in the group standings.