Kwesi Appiah might return as Black Stars coach in the future – George Afriyie

Kwesi Appiah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

George Afriyie, the former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), suggests that Kwesi Appiah might contemplate returning as the coach of the Black Stars in the future.

His comments come after Sudan's 2-0 win over Ghana in the second leg of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, held on Tuesday at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya.

Under Appiah's management, Sudan previously managed a goalless draw against the Black Stars in the first leg at Accra Sports Stadium.



