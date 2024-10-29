Kwesi Nyantakyi slaps Dan Kweku Yeboah, Peace FM and others with 10 million cedis defamation lawsuit

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has filed a defamation lawsuit against journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah and his media organization, Peace FM, demanding 10 million cedis in damages.

The legal action, initiated on Tuesday morning, also targets Pulse Ghana and GhanaWeb.com for their role in disseminating Yeboah's allegations that Nyantakyi embezzled $2 million from the GFA.



Nyantakyi, who previously held a position on the FIFA Council, asserts that these claims are baseless and characterizes them as "reckless and defamatory."



The lawsuit highlights that the other media outlets amplified Yeboah's accusations without factual support, further damaging Nyantakyi's reputation.



In the filed lawsuit, Nyantakyi contends that the statements made by Yeboah and reported by the media outlets falsely implicated him in the misappropriation of GFA funds, resulting in significant harm to his public image.

The lawsuit cites a specific claim that Nyantakyi withdrew $2 million from Unibank for personal gain.



Nyantakyi's legal team argues that Yeboah's remarks were not only untrue but also intended to tarnish his reputation, causing him considerable distress and professional setbacks.



The lawsuit describes the statements as malicious fabrications aimed at inciting public disdain and damaging Nyantakyi's standing in society.



Furthermore, it criticizes the media outlets for failing to verify the claims with credible sources, labeling their actions as irresponsible journalism. Nyantakyi is seeking damages and a formal retraction from the defendants.