Kyle Finnegan leads the NL in saves

Source: Apexnewshub

In early May, a fan on a popular Washington Nationals message board suggested that the team's biggest weakness was not its lineup or bench, but the lack of a proper entrance for its star closer.

The fan pointed out that despite leading the NL in saves, Kyle Finnegan's entrance to the game didn't reflect his status as an all-star-worthy closer. Former MLB catcher A.J.

Pierzynski also questioned Finnegan about his entrance during an appearance on the baseball show "Foul Territory."



Read full article