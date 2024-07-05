Sports

0

Kyle Finnegan, Nationals closer, has a flashy new entrance

Kyle Finnegan.jpeg Kyle Finnegan leads the NL in saves

Fri, 5 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

In early May, a fan on a popular Washington Nationals message board suggested that the team's biggest weakness was not its lineup or bench, but the lack of a proper entrance for its star closer.

The fan pointed out that despite leading the NL in saves, Kyle Finnegan's entrance to the game didn't reflect his status as an all-star-worthy closer. Former MLB catcher A.J.

Pierzynski also questioned Finnegan about his entrance during an appearance on the baseball show "Foul Territory."

