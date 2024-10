Vinicius Junior

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid made a strong return to La Liga, securing a 2-1 victory away against Celta Vigo.

The team had to work hard in the second half after taking a commanding lead at halftime, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's impressive performance.

Mbappe, who has been in excellent form, scored his eighth goal for the club in the 2024/25 season, capitalizing on a defensive error by the home team.



