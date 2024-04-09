LA Galaxy condemns racial abuse of Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil

LA Galaxy has issued a strong condemnation against the racial abuse directed at their winger, Joseph Paintsil, despite his outstanding performance in the match against Los Angeles FC.

Paintsil faced derogatory comments on his official Instagram page following the game. Fans from both LA FC and LA Galaxy quickly united to denounce this unacceptable behavior.



In a display of solidarity, LA Galaxy released a statement condemning the racist actions and showing support for Paintsil. The club emphasized that there is no place for racism in their community, league, or society as a whole.



They reported the incident to Major League Soccer and are collaborating to provide Paintsil with the necessary resources and support.

Joseph Paintsil, who joined LA Galaxy in February 2024 from KRC Genk in Belgium, has made seven MLS appearances, contributing two goals and two assists.



