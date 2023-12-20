LIVESTREAMED: Young Africans vs Medeama - CAF Champions League

Young Africans vs Medeama

Medeama take on Young Africans in an anticipated CAF Champions League game.

The Tanzanian giants play host to the Yellow and Mauve in matchday four of the CAF elite competition.



The first leg of the tie ended in a stalemate last week in Kumasi, and Evans Adotey is looking forward to a positive result to stay in contention for a spot in the quarter-finals.



Striker Jonathan Sowah scored for Medeama in the first leg, but the Tanzanian champions proved to be tough opponents, managing to snatch a crucial draw that kept their hopes alive.



Young Africans are chasing their first win in Group D at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.



Ahead of the game, Evans Adotey has named a strong starting lineup for the clash. Zimbabwe international forward Kudakwashe Mahachi has earned his first start in the Champions League competition.



Defender Abdul Hamidu Musah makes a return to start to team after missing their last two games due to injury.

After three games, Medeama sit on four points, level with CR Belouizdad of Algeria. Egyptian giants Al Ahly lead the group with five points. Yanga SC, who are bottom of the table, have managed to secure only two points so far.



