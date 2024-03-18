La Liga: Barcelona moves to second position after securing 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona players jubilate after a massive win

Barcelona's Joao Felix, on loan from Atletico Madrid, scored against his parent club to hand them their first home defeat in La Liga this season.

The forward completed a well-executed passing sequence in the 38th minute, just before manager Xavi was dismissed for dissent.



Robert Lewandowski extended Barcelona's lead, and Fermin Lopez secured the victory in the 65th minute with a close-range header. Barcelona climbed above Girona to claim second place, while Atletico dropped to fifth.



Despite a strong start from the hosts, they squandered chances, with Alvaro Morata missing two good opportunities before Felix broke the deadlock.

The Portuguese forward, who moved to Barcelona on loan from Atletico at the beginning of the season, scored to put the visitors in control. Atletico's midweek Champions League match against Inter Milan seemed to affect their performance in the second half, as their energy levels waned.



Lewandowski capitalized on an opportunity early in the second half, hitting the post before Lopez scored from a cross by the Polish striker. Atletico's Argentine defender Nahuel Molina was sent off in stoppage time for a foul on Barcelona's Vitor Roque.



This defeat marked the first time Diego Simeone's team lost a league game at Wanda Metropolitano since January 2023, when Barcelona emerged victorious with a 1-0 scoreline.