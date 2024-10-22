Sports

La Liga President confirms they are ‘working to dissolve’ Atletico Madrid fan group following Madrid derby

Screenshot 20241022 073038.png Javier Tebas

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

La Liga President Javier Tebas has announced that the league is taking measures against the ultra group Frente Atletico, associated with far-right ideologies, which has been linked to various disturbances at the Metropolitano Stadium in recent years.

Following an incident where Real Madrid's goalkeeper was targeted with lighters last month, there has been considerable criticism directed at Atletico Madrid.

The club's stance is that since Frente Atletico is no longer recognized as an official supporters group, they feel limited in their ability to address the issue.

Source: Football-espana